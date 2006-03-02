TGI’s ERP Enterprise 21 Competitive Advantages for Nail Distributor

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/2/2006 -- According to Michael O’Connor, President of Pacific Steel and Supply, the largest independent nail distributor on the West Coast, Enterprise 21 offers significant advantages to his firm. Pacific Steel and Supply has approximately forty users, including the integration of outside sales group are “hands-on” users of Enterprise 21 ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) by TGI, Ltd.



O’Connor described the process when his firm was evaluating an ERP purchasing decision process; “we started with a full RFP sent out to multiple companies prepared by consultants who then assisted us in choosing four finalists for a comprehensive scripted demonstration. The final selection was narrowed to two with reference calls and on site visits by the V.P. of Finance and me.”



O’Connor detailed the competitive advantages that entered into their decision to go with TGI Ltd.:



• “The inventory management capability should provide an additional competitive advantage to our operation.”

• “We have found no need for major modifications in the software.”

• “TGI was the right size company for our needs. I thought by having the ability to interact directly with the president of TGI we would receive the level of service we were looking for.”

• “User ready out of the box, with features that enable management to effectively analyze the business.”

• “The implementation process has been well planned and systematic. That has made the transition as painless as possible for this type of activities.”



Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



