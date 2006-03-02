TechSolve’s Manager of Strategic Procurement Programs

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/2/2006 -- According to Fred Fishman, Manager of Strategic Procurement Programs for Cincinnati-based TechSolve, Inc., “In the good old days, it seemed as though profit margins were high and demand was upward and predictable. While business inefficiency was always a topic of some concern, it was overpowered by the need to never stop the production juggernaut. Where inefficiency was recognized and addressed, the attention was clearly on improving the means of production, not on the business as a whole. The traditional business school rules that governed product and process decisions reliably delivered acceptable profit and growth.” Fishman was interviewed for the current issue of IndustrialLeaders.com by Thomas R. Cutler, the leading manufacturing journalist in North America.



Fishman noted that there have been some considerations that went ignored:



• dramatic increases in global competition

• record level commodity and energy prices

• bankruptcy by industry leading companies struggling under the burden of wage structures and legacy costs casually negotiated during happier times.



