Professional Resume Service

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA — March 1, 2006 — DBS Career Assistants partner Rippe & Kingston Systems, Inc. announces the release of www.productiveresumes.com, a professional resume writing service and shopping cart web site designed specifically for individuals wanting to have professional resumes, cover letters, bios, and curriculum vitas written by professional resume writers.



Professional writers for http://www.productiveresumes.com are members of The National Career Development Association (NCDA). NCDA is a founding division of the American Counseling Association (ACA). The mission of the NCDA is to promote the career development of all people over their professional life span. The NCDA is recognized, by many, as the gold standard in the employment industry when it comes to the completeness and efficacy of assisting today’s professionals achieve their career goals.



Productive Resumes has chosen NCDA professionals as one of the bedrock qualifications for our colleagues who deliver services to our customers and clients. We have great pride and confidence in their ability to provide the highest quality products and results for all whom we work to support.



Certified Professional Resume Writer (CPRW) is a certification that is awarded by the Professional Association of Resume Writers & Career Coaches (PARW/CC) which has been in existence since 1991. “Productive Resumes is proud of the work our colleagues with the CPRW professional certification have provided, and will continue to provide to our clients and customers,“ says Bruce Stephenson, President with DBS Career Assistants.



"This partnership leverages DBS Career Assistants expertise with professional accreditations and our experience with development of managed e-commerce solutions to provide a secure shopping cart application that offers a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee," says John Reuter, principal with Rippe & Kingston Systems, Inc. "We expect that our customers will be very pleased to have this new on-line solution to purchase professional services through www.productiveresumes.com."



About Rippe & Kingston Systems, Inc.

Established in 1976, Rippe & Kingston has over 100 industry-certified professionals dedicated to improving and simplifying its clients’ business processes through a broad range of services and LANSA-based applications. Rippe & Kingston is a IBM Premier Partner and an LANSA Platinum Partner with clients in 42 U.S. states and seven countries. Their application products include the award winning LMS V, which is the number one solution for law firms in the world running on the IBM iSeries, METHOS for plant and facility maintenance and their complete e.ssential™ Portal Solutions and services offerings. For more information, please visit www.rippe.com



About DBS Career Assistants, Inc.

Established in 2004, DBS Career Assistants provides personal career and employment assistance that is professional, confidential, and comprehensive. Our staff has a combined experience of 40 years in Human Resources, Career Management, Career Facilitation and Resume Writing. For more information, please visit www.productiveresumes.com



