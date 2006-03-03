Web Development Team says they “Will Work for Food” for the Restaurant Industry

Westmorland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/3/2006 -- To kick off their 2 new restaurant-centered site building packages, nGenuity Solutions is offering $50 off a custom built website to any restaurant that sends a picture or description of their most delectable dish.



“I expect to gain at least 15 pounds during this promotion,” jokes lead engineer John Richter. The team will then choose a winner among the entries who will be awarded a full Search Engine Optimization treatment valued at $1500 to boost their placement on Google, Yahoo, and MSN.



Consumers are increasingly turning to the web before making weekend plans, booking locations for parties, or making consumer purchases. The internet’s capability to deliver rich, full color images and detailed information to consumers on demand makes it the ideal medium for restaurants.



The websites, usually finished within a week, are complete with one of a kind professional graphic design, full color photography, richly-worded menus, maps and driving directions, and custom content. The company’s unique brand of customer service and commitment to ensuring that every site accurately reflects the vision of its owner, has earned it the reputation of one of the most satisfying companies to work with among small businesses.



nGenuity Solutions specializes in site building for the quality-focused small and mid-sized business. “It’s only natural that we would run a promotion focused on the restaurant industry,” says Richter. “In the technology sector, we are notorious for being connoisseurs of local take out food – and it shows,” he says glancing down at his middle.



“In the restaurant industry where change is a constant, having outdated information on a website just doesn’t cut it,” says Harrell. ”We build every one of our websites on our content management software platform so that those with little or no programming knowledge have the ability to make edits and updates to their site without a frustrating hassle.”



Those interested can read more about the promotion on the nGenuity Solutions website or by calling 760-344-7334.



