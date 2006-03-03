Family Vacation Critics Inc. Launches Strategic Partnership with Family Travel Sites

Family Vacation Critics, Inc. Launches Strategic Partnerships with Family Travel Sites



New City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/3/2006 -- Family Vacation Critics, Inc., the first website providing family ratings for hotels, airlines, cruise lines and adventure travel companies, has joined with Kidkase.com and AHappytraveller.com in a strategic relationship to improve the family travel experience. Familyvacationcritics.com will be providing these sites with marketing and advertising services. The products of these companies will be featured on familyvacationcritics.com in an effort to ensure that family travelers get comprehensive information in order to better plan and prepare for their family vacation. Family Vacation Critics, Inc. CEO and Chief Critic, Monica Levine – Sauberman, notes that “the goal of familyvacationcritics.com is to develop a community of travelers that provide information and resources to millions of families that travel each year. Properties should be aware of the special needs of family travelers, a growing and very profitable component of the travel industry.” Companies that are interested in become a strategic partner should contact Family Vacation Critics, Inc. directly at 201-391-1180 or send an email to monica@familyvacationcritics.com.



About Family Vacation Critics, Inc.



Family Vacation Critics, Inc. (FVC) is a privately held company that has launched the first website on the Internet to provide family specific ratings of hotels, airlines, cruise lines and adventure travel companies. Founded in 2004 by avid family travelers Monica Levine-Sauberman, Andrea Levine and Jolienne Rutter, FVC provides in-depth content on the family travel experience based on the reviews and comments of a community of family travelers-our critics.” FVC is headquartered in New York. For a press kit online visit us at www.familyvacationcritics.com, or call FVC at 201-391-1180.



Happy Trails!