Syntheway announces Organux VST instrument plug-in for Windows and Linux.

Buenos Aires, Argentina -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/3/2006 -- Organux is a VST instrument plug-in with a hybrid method that combines sampling and synthesis techniques, designed for creating a wide range of classic and modern organ sounds.



Features:



- Hybrid method that combines sampling and synthesis techniques.



- 20 predefined types of organ sounds such as: -Baroque Pipe Organ -Cathedral Organ -Farfisa Organ -Ethereal Organ -Chorus Organ -Pipe Organ -Church Organ -Percussive Organ -Gothic Organ -Fast and Slow B3 Organ -Rock Organ -Blues Organ -Detuned Organ -Electronic Organ.



- LFO (Low Frequency Oscillator) with modulation depth, frequency, offset, waveforms (sine-triangle-square) add expressive effects such as \"Tremolo\" by using the simple GUI commands, or also can be controlled by the position of a ball by clicking-and-dragging in an X-Y axis. The panning slider controls the output effect distribution between left and right speaker.



- Multiple-Mode Filter includes LP (Low pass), BP (Band pass), HP (High pass), notch, peak, low pass and high pass shelving filter with adjustable cutoff and bandwidth. The values are automatically computed when you select any of the filter types.



- ADSR envelope generator with Attack, Sustain, Decay and Release parameters and several modulation targets.



- 16 presets for effects ready to play.



- Portamento/Glide control: A gliding effect that allows a sound to change pitch at a gradual rate, rather than abruptly, when a new key is pressed or MIDI note sent.



- Reverb effect built-in: Customizable with user controls for: size room, width room, damping factor & mixer.



- Delay effect built-in: Creates a delay (echo) effect on audio signals controlled by amount of feedback and modulation of delay time.



- On-screen MIDI keyboard that can be played with the mouse, or keyboard (Q is Middle-C, Z two Octaves lower) The \'T\' on the left of the keyboard sets Toggle Mode where each key stays held until you click it a second time.



- MIDI Channel selector : 1 to 16 channels.



- FULL MIDI Automation: Complete MIDI Continuous Controller. You can use this to automate parameter changes from a sequencer, or to control your synthesizers from an external MIDI control surface.



Direct URL to the product's web page:

http://organux.syntheway.net



Requirements:

Operating System :

Windows® 98/ME, Windows® 2000, Windows® XP and VST 2.0 host software.



Linux Requirements:

- JACK : 0.100.0 or above (http://jackit.sourceforge.net)

- Wine : preferably 1.0 or above, but many older versions will work too. (http://www.winehq.org/)

- FST : 1.7 or above (http://joebutton.co.uk/fst/)



A demo version of Organux is available at:

http://download.syntheway.net



For more information, visit their web site at

http://www.syntheway.net

