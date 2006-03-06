Sarbanes-Oxley Compliance Requirements Addressed by TGI’s Enterprise 21 ERP Software

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/6/2006 -- Recently released estimates that Sarbanes-Oxley spending next year will once again top $6 billion. Of that amount, thirty-two percent of $1.9 billion will be spent on technology. Traditionally companies have focused on the human side of adhering to the SOA, although this focus has very proved costly to maintain. Companies are discovering more and more that the benefit of deploying technology to manage the requirements SOA brings long-term, proven results. According to Rebecca Gill, Vice-President of TGI Ltd., “Enterprise 21 is a fully integrated ERP software package developed in a closed system approach that has built in controls necessary to obtain SOA compliance.”



Sarbanes-Oxley Compliance Requirements are focused on the proper management and disclosure of corporate financial data. It states that anyone who knowingly and intentionally alters, destroys, mutilates, conceals, covers up, falsifies or makes a false entry in any record or document shall be prosecuted and fined under the law.



Pertinent sections SOX include:

• Section 302 - Corporate Responsibility for Financial Statements

• Section 404 - Management Assessment of Internal Controls

• Section 409 - Real-time Issuer Discloser



Enterprise 21 Supports SOX Compliance in the following ways:

• Secure system log on and tracking

• Transactions are recorded and accounted for properly

• Online support of corporate policies and procedures

• Segregation of duties via multi-level system security

• Online approvals and authorization for key transactions

• Online reporting of financial data

• Timely information capture and accessibility

• Strict adherence to GAAP

• Proper period ending

• Workflow management and exception reporting



