Visibility Corporation Business Intelligence Provides Rapid ROI

Delivering Business Intelligence (BI) Solutions is Visibility Corporation's proven methodology. The approach to implementing BI is designed to provide quick wins and a fast return-on-investment.



Engineer-to-order manufacturers “hit the ground running” with these BI solutions by:

• Identifying critical unfulfilled business information needs

• Installing package Data Marts to aggregate and unlock information

• Extracting and transforming data from existing corporate systems

• Delivering reports, key performance metrics and ad hoc query tools to understand and us the information.



Reporting and Analytics in Visibility Business Intelligence products have standard Business Intelligence cubes for Projects, GL, AP, AR, Sales, Inventory, IT Help Desk, Labor and Purchasing.



Specific reporting functionality includes web-based report design including:

• Point and Click Query Builder

• Advanced mode, SQL editor

• Multiple database queries

• Independent Report Header, Footer, Body Queries for maximum flexibility and efficiency

• Unlimited independent sub-reports

• Formatting by Rob and/or Column

• Alternate Row formatting



Visibility Corporation (http://www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility\'s Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



Visibility Corporation

Jaclyn Aldrich

978-694-8132

aldrich@visibility.com







