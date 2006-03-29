Trusted Investments & Brokerage Provides Real Financial Options for Those Who Need Cash

Lakewood, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2006 -- Trusted Investments & Brokerage helps individuals and businesses realize all available financial options.



Until recently, banks, lending companies, mortgage houses and large investment firms knew the profit-making potential of “moving” money. The buying and selling of cash notes is a legitimate service that provides large lump sums of cash in relatively short amounts of time in exchange for either partial or entire remaining future payments. For decades it was this exclusivity of knowledge that kept a very real financial option out of the knowledgeable hands of everyday people and securely within the elite “club” of financiers. This is not the case anymore as Trusted Investments & Brokerage (TIB), a leader in the field of purchasing cash flows, offers a wealth of knowledge without obligation. We know that through increased knowledge, businesses and now individuals are choosing to make smarter financial decisions. Note holders contact TIB either through our website or by phone with their note specifics and, if the note is in proper condition, may obtain a free, no obligation quote. Should the note holder decide to sell, TIB is more than happy to facilitate the sale over a period of two to four weeks closing time.



What is a cash note? Essentially, it is a “promise to pay,” or in even simpler terms, an I.O.U. Most financial transactions paid over time can be defined as a note. Also called a promissory note, trust deed, deed of trust, or contract for deed, it is a written document stating the terms of the note. Terms include the original balance, number of payments and frequency, and rate of interest – in essence, how the original balance will be paid back. But why would anyone float a principle balance over time? To make more money! Yes, the cost of time is called interest, and is purposed to establish the means for profit and to compensate for risk. Visit the TIB website to learn more about the numerous types of cash notes.



The note holder should understand the “time value of money” – notes are always purchased at current market value as opposed to fully-matured. Moreover, they are investor-discounted in order to accommodate several things, including appraised value of the attached property or security instrument, credit of payor (faithfulness to continue making payments), degree of “seasoning” (number of payments made) and the amount of equity established.



The reasons for selling are vast and unique to the individual. Notes are sold in order to obtain needed cash. Common reasons include divorce, debt problems or intended consolidation, medical emergencies, paying off college tuition, tax debt, redistribution of inheritance, fear of payor default, regional or global economic changes, or fear of what some forecast as the upcoming housing bust. More positive reasons result from wanting to buy a new home, car or boat, or taking a deserved vacation. Importantly, financial planners will point out that a properly invested amount of cash will often yield a higher return compared to a note’s interest rate. They also warn against allowing monthly payments from a previous investment (now in the form of a note) to “blend” into regular monthly bill paying and expenses. Indeed, they advise protecting investment revenue as just that…the next investment.



Too often, note holders never wanted the note in the first place. They wanted cash. Yet, more and more individuals and businesses are buying on credit, thus creating cash notes. A statistic obtained from a major American news source mentioned that in 2005 approximately half of all U.S. home purchases involved no down payment. How is this being conducted when at the same time an increasing number of individuals with bad credit are receiving loans? Most likely a combination of things: higher personal interest rates and an increase in owner-financing. Many sellers will “carry back” either a portion or the entirety of the sale price in order to sell more quickly and/or to avoid the high costs of real estate agents. They are fine holding the note and accepting monthly payments at first. However, after a year or so, the same note holders begin looking for ways to cash out the note, either for the reasons mentioned above or because they simply want cash.



Trusted Investments & Brokerage (TIB) is a company currently helping people and businesses move through financial problems into financial security. TIB was borne out of the knowledge and recognized need of individuals and businesses to liquidate cash notes in a short amount of time and without great effort. We are a service to the community and believe strongly in respecting each client’s unique circumstances. We do not sell products, nor do we believe in the concept of obligation. Rather, we believe in better decisions through increased knowledge. Serving the community of the Seattle/Tacoma area, we are proud of our service and excited about our desire to outreach nationwide via our website. TIB holds a Master License in the state of Washington and is always working to expand our professional and private network. Firmly placed within a large and fast-growing metropolitan area, we enjoy a unique niche that is a vital part of the financial “chain” from consumer to corporation and back.



Evin Lambert, Owner

Trusted Investments & Brokerage

