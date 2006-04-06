WeightLossWars.com Selects Travis Brashears as Lead Marketing Intern

Orem, Utah -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/6/2006 -- WeightLossWars.com, a leading provider of competition driven weight loss programs and incentive based health and wellness services, announced the addition of Travis Brashears as Lead Marketing Intern. The appointment will begin immediately, and Mr. Brashears will be responsible to help develop and execute various marketing plans as well as managing various day to day responsibilities for the firm.



"We're excited to have Travis join our team and he will play an integral role as we grow and expand WeightLossWars.com," said Blair Wilson, Marketing Director for WeightLossWars.com. “He has shown great potential and his diverse skill set will poise us for future success.”



Mr. Brashear’s has extensive history with marketing and public relations, and is excited to get a chance to use his networking and planning skills to create some momentum for WeightLossWars.com. After helping to organize a summer sales program for Security One Security Systems Travis feels ready to face this new, more complex situation.



“I just love the thrill of envisioning something, working out all the details, pushing it through presentations, then watching as the thing you brought to life becomes larger than anyone ever imagined.” Brashears remarked “There’s just a certain magic to it that can’t be matched.”



WeightLossWars.com allows individuals to set up private competitions with family and friends to compete to lose weight. The principals of accountability, motivation and incentive help participants finally reach the weight loss goals they have set. The competitions which range from one month to a year allow participants to chart and measure their performance against others. WeightLossWars.com has proven to be very successful and has helped thousands of people lose weight.

