Learn How to Start a Small Business on StartupNation Coaching Call, March 15th 5:00-6:00 P.M. Pacific Time

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2006 --Birmingham, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/4/2006 -- StartupNation Experts Jeff and Rich Sloan reveal the "10 Steps to Open for Business"



What:

Want to start a small business, but don't know where to begin? Call in to StartupNation's 10 Steps to Open for Business, free, one-hour coaching call with the Sloan Brothers (brought to you by Microsoft Office Live Meeting).



Why:

Each month, you can ask the small business experts your questions and learn how to create a business startup with StartupNation's "10 Steps to Open for Business\" Coaching Call. StartupNation's “10 Steps to Open for Business” online process includes free audio clips, articles, templates, tools and resource-links to help you start a new business.



Who:

Jeff and Rich Sloan are the founders and head coaches of StartupNation, www.startupnation.com, co-hosts of the nationally-syndicated StartupNation Radio and authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business.” The Sloan brothers have helped thousands of people live the dream of owning their own business, and they can help you startup too!



When:

Call now to hear your questions answered March 15, 2006, 5:00-6:00 P.M. Pacific Time (8:00-9:00 P.M. Eastern Time)



Call in toll free:

1- 800-430-0424 (PIN 0424)

International (toll):

503-295-8000 then-800-430-0424 (PIN 0424)



Register for the online component here: http://www.startupnation.com/pages/webinars



Information:

http://www.startupnation.com, (866) 55-START

Questions or Comments: info@startupnation.com



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation (http://www.startupnation.com) provides business smarts for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow their own business via a multi-media platform – including a nationally-syndicated radio show, online seminars and a weekly newsletter. The Sloan brothers are authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business,” (Doubleday) and have been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national cable television.

