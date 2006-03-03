20nine Design Hires Web Developer Kevin Sharon

Conshohocken, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2006 --20nine Design Studios, LLC of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania hired Kevin Sharon as a web developer. Kevin adds expertise in web design, interactive design, animation, film and video to the 20nine Design team.



According to Greg Ricciardi, 20nine Design’s managing partner, “Kevin is a core asset to our 20nine Design team. His imagination and innovative touches compliment our brand strategy team and allow us to offer additions services like animation and interactive design to our clients.”



Kevin has been an adjunct professor at Philadelphia University for more than two years teaching undergraduate courses for Digital and Graphic Design students. Prior to joining 20nine Design, Kevin worked at Aztec Printing in Wilmington, Delaware where his responsibilities entailed the design, layout, and coding of websites, brochures, catalogs, posters, identities, and logos along with many other office management tasks.



Kevin is a two-time winner of the Philadelphia University Digital Design Graduate Student Award and is a member of the American Institute of Graphic Arts. He graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Massachusetts College of Art in Boston and will receive his master’s of science degree in digital design from Philadelphia University this fall.



Kevin currently resides in Philadelphia. In his spare time, he enjoys producing original motion graphics and interactive projects.



20nine Design Studios

20 Nine Design Studios is committed to connecting consumers to our clients’ brand. Utilizing strategic, highly-creative, design solutions, we also help our clients become more closely identified with their own brands.



We deliver superior service by establishing direct communication between our designers and our clients—no middlemen are involved. 20nine Design's creative process is fun, energetic, inventive, and unique resulting in a final product of superior quality and professionalism.



With a cutting-edge approach, the 20nine Design team has the prodigious ability to anticipate our clients’ needs and exceed their expectations. Our mantra is simple: we are successful only when our clients prosper



