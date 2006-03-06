Hostirian Enhances Low Cost Dedicated $79.95/mo Dell PowerEdge servers with Free Advanced Monitoring

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/6/2006 -- Hostirian (http://www.hostirian.com) a leading customer centric Web Hosting provider, based in the Midwest, today announced that it has enhanced its popular low cost dedicated server offer (http://www.hostirian.com/dedicatedoffer) featuring the powerful and reliable Dell PowerEdge SC 430 by offering Advanced Monitoring at no charge. New Clients receive $600 per year in server monitoring costs for no charge with this offer. Hostirian’s robust Advanced Monitoring includes Monitoring and Notification for physical attributes such as Disk Space, Processor Utilization, Temperature and application monitoring of Web Server, SQL, SMTP, POP3, SSH, FTP and many others. Notification is available via Email Mobil Device or Escalation List.



“We have been concentrating on supporting the needs of our complex web hosting clients and the associated required infrastructure and customer service tools for so long, that we felt it was time to expand our offerings to the dedicated market” said Hostirian’s Steve Szachta. “Our abundant and redundant systems architecture, coupled with a customer focused experience with personalized support, delivered with the low cost dedicated server promotion has proved very popular.” Szachta furthered.



With provisioning times of less than two hours, clients have fast access to their new servers. Hostirian also offers clients access to many desired Microsoft applications such as SQL and Managed Exchange via low cost monthly licenses. Additional services and options include Direct Admin web control panel, Urchin, back-ups, OS management with Patch management.



About:

Hostirian (http://www.hostirian.com) is a wholly owned business unit of River City Internet Group (http://www.rcig.net), providing premium hosting, complex hosting , managed services and collocation services through its’ multiple carrier class facilities, supported by online tools and personalized attention to client’s needs. Servers and applications are monitored by an onsite 24x7x365 NOC staffed by trained engineers. Clients include Mark Cuban’s new venture, Ice Rocket, Interstate Bakeries (makers of Twinkies, Cup Cakes and other tasty delights), and CDM Sports.



Contact:

Ken Cox

ken@hostirian.com

