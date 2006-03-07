HostChart.com’s “Programmer’s Challenge” Seeks a Worthy Cause

Clover, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/7/2006 -- HostChart is launching the “Programmer’s Challenge” this spring that will award over $10,000 in cash and prizes to the winner. The contest will be to design and build a website template, and currently, they are looking for an organization or charity that needs a website to be the recipient of the contest. The organization will provide their requirements, and the competition will be judged by the organization and a panel from our sponsor companies.



“We plan to make this a regular event and develop competitive programming as a sport. There are competitive tours for cooking, video games, bass fishing, and ballroom dancing. Why not programming and graphic design?” said HostChart President, Rodney Ringler. “We are hoping to make this a regular competition circuit and have a deal in the works to make this first contest into a TV show.”



The Programmer’s Challenge will launch this spring and run for 6 weeks. The 5 finalist of this competition will be given first chance to compete in a timed and taped competition for the TV show. Each contestant will have 48 hours to complete the website project and their desktops will be recorded. This material will be used for the TV show.



If you know of an organization or charity that needs a website or a new design to their current website please send your suggestions to sales@hostchart.com along with a short paragraph explain the group and their needs.