Bridgestar Adds Cydnee Dubrof, Jengie Pineda; Expanded Talent-Matching Capability Key to Next Phase of Service Delivery

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2006 --Bridgestar, a nonprofit organization attracting, connecting, and supporting leadership for the nonprofit sector, announced today that Cydnee Dubrof and Jengie Pineda have joined the organization’s talent-matching team as Regional Director of Talent and Recruitment and Search Consultant, respectively. They are responsible for business development and direct service to nonprofit organizations seeking advisory or executive recruiting services.



Dubrof joins Bridgestar from Morgan Howard Worldwide, where she recruited senior leaders for both for-profit and nonprofit organizations. A graduate of Tufts University, she is a Certified Public Accountant and began her career at Coopers & Lybrand, where she also managed the Atlanta community relations function before transitioning to the search industry. She has more recently held recruiting positions at Egon Zehnder and Korn Ferry.



Pineda was most recently at Isaacson Miller, where she was a Senior Associate directly responsible for candidate research and identification, search strategy development, candidate recruiting, and client and candidate relationships within the higher education and human services domains. Prior to Isaacson Miller she was an associate with the Nonprofit/Education Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, focusing on searches in higher education, foundations, human services, and cultural arts.



Dubrof will initially work with Bridgestar executive recruiting clients in Boston and Washington, DC, and with advisory services clients nationwide. Pineda will focus on the New York metro area.



“We are delighted to welcome Cydnee Dubrof and Jengie Pineda to Bridgestar,” said David Simms, Bridgestar Managing Partner. “We are fortunate to have attracted two very accomplished search professionals, both with passion for the nonprofit sector and a commitment to service. With demand for senior nonprofit leaders escalating, we feel that our team – Kathleen Yazbak-Chartier, Janet Albert, Karen DeMay, Dana O’Leary, Cydnee and Jengie – is well positioned to support organizations that want to strengthen their leadership teams and achieve greater social impact.”



About Bridgestar

Bridgestar (www.bridgestar.org), an initiative of the Bridgespan Group, is a nonprofit organization providing talent-matching services, content, and tools designed to help organizations build strong leadership teams and individuals pursue career paths as nonprofit leaders. Our goal: to attract, connect, and support senior talent, leading to greater organizational effectiveness and social impact.

