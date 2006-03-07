After Hurricane Katrina, Can We Laugh Again?

Syracuse, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/7/2006 -- Nationally known corporate motivational humorist, Yvonne Conte, will face a first in her career. On March 11, 2006, instead of addressing a group of employees, she will be speaking before the spouses of employees for Global Industries Ltd., at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside at 10:30 am. Global Industries is the nation’s leading supplier of off shore drilling equipment. Conte will give her Keynote Address during a special segment of a company planned conference.



Conte, author of “Bits of Joy – 50 Ideas That Will Make You Jump for Joy”- has emerged as a leader in the practical application of humor as a tool in the business world. She sees this speaking engagement in New Orleans as necessary to the company in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.



“Really Global Industries is acting as a visionary here,” said Conte. “They are acknowledging the spouses’ contribution in holding down the ‘home front’ as a valuable contribution to the company. At a time when thousands still are displaced in the region, they will, through me, realize humor can be an effective tool for helping them cope.”



Conte, founder and Director of Fun at the company, Humor Advantage, Inc., has appeared on many TV shows and has hosted two radio programs. She is much sought after for her Positive Power of Humor Keynote Address.



“Many are concerned about the long term psychological effects of from the hurricane on business and personal lives,” said Conte. “I feel my engagement is coming at the right time to answer the question – Is it OK to laugh again?”



Conte added, “Not only is it OK, it’s vital for the recovery effort.”



