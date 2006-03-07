ERP Software and Green Bay Cheese Profiled in Manufacturing.net

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/7/2006 -- Manufacturing.net recently profiled the significant challenges faced by The Green Bay Cheese Co. due to government regulations and customer compliance issues. According to manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler, they needed an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software package that could:



• Track individual cheese lots from raw material receipt through consumption in manufacturing and onto shipment of finished product to their retail and food service customers

• Manage special customer pricing requirements based upon the current market price for cheese

• Provide detailed costing of their manufacturing operations

• Prepare customer-specific private labeling of product including product details and lot analysis information.



The Green Bay Cheese Co. found their solution in Technology Group International’s ERP package, Enterprise 21. According to Rebecca Gill, TGI's vice-president, “Green Bay Cheese was able to address their requirements and more.”



Specifically the cheese manufacturer is now able to:



• Electronically store womb-to-tomb lot tracking of cheese so that a given lot of cheese can be traced to all customers who received material produced from that particular lot

• Interactively calculate online customer pricing based upon cheese market price and customer pricing factors

• Automatically generate customer-specific labels which include not only customer logos and barcodes, but also the retail customer’s price to the consumer.



To read the entire feature, go to: http://www.manufacturing.net/article/CA6309942.html.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



Technology Group International

http://www.tgiltd.com

Rebecca Gill

800-837-0028









