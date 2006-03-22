Family-owned Coffee Shop Arrives in Inman Park

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2006 -- Coffee and espresso connoisseurs in Inman Park -- the charming, quirky area dubbed "Atlanta's oldest neighborhood" -- have a new destination now that Inman Perk Coffee has opened its doors.



The cafe, which features a refined, modern interior yet retains a laidback and funky atmosphere, will celebrate its grand opening from Saturday, March 18, to Saturday, March 25. Various events are planned for the grand opening week, including a drink-naming contest and dessert tasting session. The week will end with an art show opening and reception for Atlanta artist Marco Frey on Saturday, March 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. The reception will also feature a live musical performance by the wayne fishell experiment. The shop's Web site will feature all the happenings at www.inmanperkcoffee.com.



The family-owned coffee shop was designed to reflect the unique personality of the Inman Park neighborhood -- and serve excellent coffee. Their house varietal is a blend exclusive to Inman Perk Coffee, which also boasts a second location in Flowery Branch, Georgia, near Lake Lanier. In addition to premium coffee and espresso drinks, the shops also serve fine teas, smoothies, and other specialty drinks, as well as an assortment of fresh pastries and desserts.



With warm weather approaching, the outdoor patio in Inman Park will likely become a popular place to people-watch, especially in the evenings when the post-dinner crowds wander over for coffee and dessert. And with plans to host special nights featuring live DJs and other fare, Inman Perk Coffee stands poised to become a destination for not only the morning rush of professionals, but also the hip urbanites ready to wind down.



Inman Perk Coffee may just become Atlanta's oldest neighborhood's newest happening addition.



For more information about Inman Perk Coffee, including directions to both locations, visit: http://www.inmanperkcoffee.com.



