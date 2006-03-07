VISIBILITY.net Mobility Drives Corporate Competitiveness

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/7/2006 -- VISIBILITY.net drives corporate competitiveness due to the fact that it is 100% web based; the client device only needs Internet Explorer to access the ERP system. According to Stephen Carson, executive vice-president with Visibility Corporation, “Anywhere anytime mobility is a big advantage for manufacturers that conduct some of their business remotely.”



Customer Self Service, field service, remote access to reporting information (mobile analysis) are some of the primary functionalities afforded manufacturers with remote operations.



With plants and assets being highly distributed, maintenance functions have always been mobile in nature, but access to maintenance data has historically been stationary. Technicians and service workers had to connect to a server-based application to locate necessary work order, inventory, and asset information. Paper documents were carried to the field where the work was performed, and carried back to the computer terminal where actions taken were entered into an asset management system. Unexpected conditions delayed the maintenance function as the worker had to return to a computer to request parts from inventory, enter material or service requests, or locate supporting drawings or documents.



With the increasing proliferation of mobile devices, wireless technologies, and Internet communications, the information itself has become mobile. Where remaining connected to data through wires was once a requirement, the mobile workforce can now operate without wires in either a connected or disconnected mode.



Visibility Corporation (http://www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



Visibility

http://www.visibility.com

Jaclyn Aldrich

marketing@visibility.com

978-694-8000



