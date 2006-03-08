Encompix ERP to Offer CorVu Training in March and April

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/8/2006 -- Encompix, (www.encompix.com), the leading ETO (Engineer-to-Order) ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) leader is now offering CorVu Training. These are task oriented sessions and designed to train a user on a specific business functions. According to Denise Gardner, “We can support up to nine participants per class. Class times will be determined and communicated after the registration close and we know the time zones for all participants. All participants will be expected to call our audio conference facility via a long-distance phone number.”



• Introduction to CorVu Basics: Tuesday, March 14 - Thursday, March 16, 2006



This class teaches the participant how to build queries, graphs, quick reports, executive alerts, drilldown scenarios and many other essential CorVu skills. Participants will receive a CorVu training manual and CorVu training database. This class will be delivered demo-style over the web, one session per day, Tuesday through Thursday.



• CorVu Report Writer : Tuesday, March 21 - Wednessday, March 22, 2006



This class teaches the participant how to build reports using the Report Writer module. This course is a prerequisite to the Power User course and teaches the participant how to build more advanced reports beyond the capabilities of Quick Reports available in the Graphical Analysis module.



This class will be delivered over the web, one session per day.



• CorVu Administrator: Tuesday, March 28 - Wednesday March 29, 2006



This class teaches the CorVu Administrator how to set up users, establish user security within CorVu, manage the Knowledge Library, define security groups, define virtual databases/tables/columns, establish picklists and many other essential elements of running CorVu within the Encompix environment.



• CorVu Power User: Tuesday, April 4 – Friday, April 7, 2006



This class teaches the participant advanced CorVu techniques, specialty graphic functions, complex conditions and advanced reporting techniques. You also will learn how to use the formula editor to build unique formulas. Prior participants who took this class long after taking the Intro class reported that they wished they had taken it much earlier, as many of the techniques are very helpful for building better queries.



Encompix has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



