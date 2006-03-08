Greater Than 20:1 Return on Investment from aPriori Cost Management Platform

Concord, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/8/2006 -- In today's business climate, companies can no longer settle for the promise of soft savings and must demand quantifiable, verifiable and predictable ROI. Realizing hard savings is only possible if discrete manufacturing companies can satisfy today's demand for a direct and measurable reduction of COGS. Until now, the direct benefits from these technologies have been difficult to measure and quantify and are considered by many to be the next in a long history of undelivered promises.



According to Frank Azzolino, President and CEO of aPriori, “Recent production use has demonstrated an 8 to 39% cost of goods (COGS) reduction for both new and mature products and a first year return-on-investment which is greater than 20:1. As companies grasp the flexibility and scalability of aPriori's solution, they will significantly reduce COGS by accurately assessing and managing costs early enough in the product development process to affect the critical decisions that impact and control costs.”



Based in Concord, MA, aPriori (http://www.apriori.com) is the technology leader providing innovative cost management solutions to the discrete manufacturing industry. aPriori’s Cost Management Software Platform enables manufacturers to better understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle. aPriori’s Cost Management Platform empowers manufacturers to lower cost-of-goods sold (COGS), provides real-time visibility to “cost-critical” decision information, and builds critical cost knowledge to go on the business “offensive.” aPriori’s patent-protected cost management platform allows companies to assess, control, and reduce cost of goods sold by whole percentages. The aPriori Platform truly enables “Cost Knowledge Before it Matters.”



Contact:

John Busa

aPriori

978-371-2006

jbusa@apriori.com







