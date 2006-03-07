Software Awarrd Winners Announced

Hanover, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/7/2006 -- SoftwareMarketingResource.com is pleased to announce the winners of the First Annual Software Vendor Awards. The Software Vendor Awards recognize the top vendors that supply services or products to software developers and micro-isvs.



Set on recognizing not only ubiquity, but quality and customer loyalty, industry recognition and customer loyalty paid off for vendors nominated for the Software Vendor Awards.



A small independent vendor, Plimus swept the e-commerce category, while eSellerate's affiliate program shined. Digital River's FileKicker dominated the file hosting category. Other categories divided the votes between nominees with unexpected ties. Russian backed vendors proved to be a force with SWRUS, winning best software organization. SoftIdentity won in the graphics and icon categories, and ASPack was chosen as the best software protection scheme. A long time industry favorite Shareware Promotions challenged Rudenko Software, when it came to software submission customer service.



As expected, Mike Callahan took home a well deserved win as best software reviewer. CNET's Download.com held their own as a favorite download site, while PC World attracted attention as providing the best advertising value for software developers. Shareware Promotions flexed its muscle when it came to search engine optimization services. Press distribution and writing divided its winners between two popular software press companies DP Directory and SoftPressRelease.com. Avanquest glowed as a heralded software publisher, providing superior customer service, while Great Mind Software made its precense known; an industry newcomer tieing the giant when it came to overall publishing services.



SwiftCD and Pingram Marketing, a service specifically for Eastern European developers, earned recognition when it came to CD distribution. Dewahost and pair Networks both were acknowledged as favorite hosting providers for software developers.



All of the winners can be viewed online at: http://www.softwaremarketingresource.com/winners-2006.htm or view the nominees and winners http://www.softwaremarketingresource.com/winners.htm



The winners were selected by software industry professionals. The awards were designed to recognize those software industry vendors who excel at customer service, overall value and innovative implementation. Software developers and software industry professionals voted for their favorite vendors in fifteen categories.



