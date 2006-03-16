RSSmesh Merges Multiple RSS Feeds into a Single Feed

Hanover, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2006 -- FeedForAll is pleased to announce the release of RSSmesh. RSSmesh is a PHP script that enables webmasters to merge the contents of multiple RSS feeds into a single feed.



RSS or Really Simple Syndication, as it is commonly known, is a technology that gives webmasters the ability to easily distribute and publish syndicated content on the Internet. RSSmesh further enhances the abilities of content publishers by allowing them to merge similarly themed RSS feeds into a single feed.



The RSSmesh script can be used with any RSS 2.0 feed, and allows webmasters to select the number of items they want to include from each source RSS feed. Advanced caching technology is also built in, caching both the source and destination feeds, resulting in reduced bandwith usage and increased download speeds.



The new RSSmesh script is freely available to all registered users of FeedForAll and FeedForAll Mac. Additional details are available at http://www.feedforall.com/rssmesh.htm . Optionally, webmasters can subscribe to FeedForAll's RSS Scripts directory for a nominal fee of $29.95. The scripts directory access includes RSSmesh and a handful of other valuable RSS related scripts. Additional details are available at http://www.feedforall.com/scripts-directory.htm .



For more information contact, NotePage, Inc. at PO Box 296, Hanover, MA 02339. Phone: 781-829-0500. Fax: 781-582-1869. E-mail: sales@feedforall.com . Internet: http://www.feedforall.com .



About NotePage, Inc.

NotePage, Inc. is a Hanover, Massachusetts company specializing in communication software solutions. In addition to RSSmesh they market (1) FeedForAll, a windows desktop RSS feed and podcast editing tool (2) FeedForAll Mac, a Mac desktop RSS feed and podcast creation tool (3) rss2html.php a script for converting RSS feeds to html web pages. (4) FutureRSS, a script for prepublishing feed items (5) RSS Cache, an addon to speed up the display time of RSS feeds (6) PageGate, a network paging and SMS gateway that allows for text or SMS messages to be sent via a number of interfaces, and (7) NotePager Pro, a desktop application that sends messages to pagers, cellular phones, and PIMs.









