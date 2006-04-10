Hip Hop Conference Seeks to Inspire the Hip Hop Education Movement Within the Bay Area

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2006 -- Hip Hop youth programs all across the Bay Area teach the true essence of Hip Hop culture and give youth a positive means to express themselves. The Vision 2020 Hip Hop Education Conference seeks to engage Bay Area educators, youth, and service providers in dialogue to share curriculum and teaching theories, and discuss how to inspire the next generation of leaders through Hip Hop education. The Vision 2020 Hip Hop Education Conference also seeks to draw media attention to the growing Hip Hop education movement within the Bay Area and across the country.



The event will feature famed Bay Area artist the Jacka and Down 4 Lyfe entertainment artist Rap Addictz. A panelist of Hip Hop experts and educators including acclaimed author and journalist Adisa “The Bishop of Hip Hop” Bajanko (author of “Lyrical Swords”), Sarah Stokes, Hip Hop Educator and founder of the Def ED program, and other invited guests to be announced. The panel will be moderated by Hip Hop Congress artist and Hip Hop Educator Shamako Noble.



Hosted by R.E.F.U.G.E and Def ED, free workshops will cover Hip Hop history as a whole as well as ways it can be incorporated in the class room. Keith Morikawa’s documentary “Reading Between the Rhymes” will be screened to give an overview of Hip Hop education in the Bay Area.



Sponsored by Unity Care, Vision 20/20 Hip Hop in Education Conference will be held March 18, 2006 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm at The Cell Space at 2050 Bryant Street in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.hiphopcongress.com.