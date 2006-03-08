New Consumer Website For Motorhome Owners

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/8/2006 -- As interest in motorhomes and the RV lifestyle continues to increase, there are a myriad of bewildering decisions that face first time motorhome buyers and it's easy to make mistakes that can have a negative financial impact for some time. This is due to the fact that many consumer purchases that face motorhome owners tend to be very expensive since it involves both housing and travel at the same time.



Selecting the right motorhome is only the first of a long line of related decisions including how to insure it, how to get the best finance rates available if a loan is needed, and where to stay when traveling on the road.



For those that are not already familiar with traveling in an RV, there is a lot to learn while expensive decisions are being made, but a few simple guidelines can help put consumers on the right road as they begin this new exciting adventure.



For instance:



1. Is it best to buy a motorhome from an established dealer or from a private buyer?



2. What warning signs should you look for when inspecting a prospective motorhome?



3. What kind of loan fits RV and motorhome owners best, and what is the best lending institution to use for financing the purchase?



4. How to know what facilities are available in an unfamiliar area for overnight stays?



The new Consumer Motorhome Reviews website helps consumers feel more educated and prepared to take on this new challenge in their life.



