Biomaxx Systems Inc. Signs Agreement with Renowned Biotechnologist - Professor Dr. Naim Kosaric.

Toronto, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2006 --Biomaxx Systems Inc. (Other OTC: BMXSF) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Professor Dr. Naim Kosaric, P. Eng. Under the terms of the agreement Biomaxx Systems and Professor Kosaric will collaborate in the areas of mutual scientific and technical matters of biotechnology and environmental engineering. Biomaxx Systems Inc. and Professor Dr. Naim Kosaric anticipate that new technologies, products and processes in the field of biotechnology will be developed as a result of this agreement.



Summary - Professor Dr. Naim Kosaric

Prof. Dr. Kosaric has been actively involved in biotechnology for over 35 years and has had experience as an engineer, scientist and professor. Prof. Dr. Kosaric is very active in consulting specifically in the areas of the utilization of natural resources for the production of renewable energy such as hydrogen, biofuels and biogas and environmental engineering. He is Professor Emeritus at the University of Western Ontario (UWO), a Professional Engineer and a Designated Consulting Engineer (1995-2000). Professor Dr. Kosaric studied chemical engineering in Zagreb, Croatia, worked as an engineer in Bosnia and Croatia for 10 years and then immigrated to Canada. He enrolled as a Ph. D. student in Biochemistry in the Faculty of Medicine at UWO in London and finished his Ph. D. in only three years and was offered an Assistant Professor appointment at the UWO faculty of Engineering. During his 25 years of teaching at UWO he taught biochemical engineering, industrial processes, water pollution, design of industrial waste treatment facilities and food engineering. His research resulted in more than 370 research papers, 212 of which were published in referred scientific journals, 158 Proceedings in Scientific Conferences and 10 Books written and edited. Prof. Dr. Kosaric has been the Chief supervisor of 62 industrial bio-energy and environmental design projects and has been the Chief Supervisor of 39 Masters and Ph.D. Graduate Theses. Specific research projects included the areas of hydrogen and biofuels, biosufactants and design of water treatment processes. In the area of environmental biotechnology there have been industry and government funded projects in microbial hydrogen production, microbial enhanced oil recovery, microbial de-emulsification, bio-ethanol production, novel processes for biogas production, industrial waste recycle and many others. In addition to teaching and research, he also organized and chaired many scientific conferences, symposia and workshops in Canada, USA, Europe, Brazil, Bahrain, and Turkey. Professor Dr. Kosaric has collaborated with leading scientific institutions in Switzerland, Germany, Brazil, Slovenia, Turkey, Bahrain and Austria. He has been involved with scientific conferences on virtually every continent in the world. Professor Dr. Naim Kosaric is currently the President and CEO of Kayplan Engineering Consultants.



Specialty Fields:

• Environmental Biotechnology and Ecology

• Sustainable and Renewable Energy

• Biofuels (ethanol, biogas, hydrogen) and Specialty Products

• Industrial and Municipal Wastewater Management

• Design of Wastewater Treatment Processes

• Biosurfactants Production and Application

• Soil Bioremediation and Biodegradation of Toxic Pollutants

• Petroleum Biotechnology and Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery

• Industrial Waste Recycle and Utilization



Membership Held in Scientific and Professional Societies:

• American Institute of Chemical Engineers

• American Chemical Society

• Canadian Institute of Food Science and Technology

• Nutrition Society of Canada

• International Association of Water Pollution Research

• Canadian Association on Water Quality

• American Oil Chemists Society

• Canadian Society of Chemical Engineering

• The Chemical Institute of Canada

• New York Academy of Sciences

• American Association for the Advancement of Science



Honors and Awards:

Collip Medal Recipient 1970 – Most meritorious Ph. D. Thesis at Faculty of Medicine, University of Western Ontario, Canada.



About Biomaxx Systems Inc.

Biomaxx Systems Inc.’s corporate mandate is to promote clean, efficient and safe energy alternatives and to reduce emissions and control green house gas emissions for the Global alternative fuel markets. Biomaxx Systems Inc. plans to develop proprietary biotechnology processes to improve the efficiency of fermentation process used to produce bio-fuels and intends on licensing this technology.

Biomaxx Systems Inc. also provides professional consulting services in the fields of Biotechnology, Bio Fuels, Renewable energy and related specializations. Biomaxx will leverage the knowledge of our experienced professionals and consultants with distinct specializations in the key areas of biotechnology and bio-energy. Biomaxx Systems Inc. is a Canadian company with international reach, covering most global markets.



