Capturing Production Facility Data Impacts COGS Bottom-Line

Concord, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/9/2006 -- Out-of-the-box sample production facilities represent a variety of global production facilities. The common manufacturing processes include sheetmetal, fabrication, injection-molding, 3-axis machining, turn, and assembly welding, surface treatment, die casting. According to Frank Azzolino, President and CEO of aPriori, “We also provide many other processes with customizable models to support unique customer-specific processes. aPriori provides abilities to capture cost relevant design information, production facility data, and cost accounting methodology to accurately explore cost saving alternatives in the design, manufacturing, sourcing, and management of product programs.”



Advanced “should-cost” analysis incorporates cost estimates for customer’s in-house facilities, generic industry, and global supplier production plants to enable more efficient supplier selection and fact-based negotiations.



Based in Concord, MA, aPriori (http://www.apriori.com) is the technology leader providing innovative cost management solutions to the discrete manufacturing industry. aPriori’s Cost Management Software Platform enables manufacturers to better understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle. aPriori’s Cost Management Platform empowers manufacturers to lower cost-of-goods sold (COGS), provides real-time visibility to “cost-critical” decision information, and builds critical cost knowledge to go on the business “offensive.” aPriori’s patent-protected cost management platform allows companies to assess, control, and reduce cost of goods sold by whole percentages. The aPriori Platform truly enables “Cost Knowledge Before it Matters.”



