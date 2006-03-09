Technology Group International Users Conference Wins Raves

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/9/2006 -- Technology Group International (TGI), a leading ERP software solution provider, convened with users and partners at the annual user’s conference in Orlando, Florida in February.



Scott Smith, President and CEO of TGI, stated “I think the conference was a great success and provided a significant value to the participants. The user base commented on the exceptional venue, presentation, and discussion. The conference gives my team an opportunity to highlight our newest functionality, while also providing us with an avenue to obtain valuable insight from our users on future Enterprise 21 functionality. The customer feedback from this event will have a major impact on the direction of our ERP solution. We look forward to augmenting the conference and providing our user base with an even better conference experience next year.”



Participant reactions to the content and structure of the conference were tremendously positive. Enterprise 21 users provided feedback on the event:



• "I knew I achieved ROI on my conference fee within a few hours of the first day."

• "I’m new to my company and I didn't know TGI before the conference. Not only do I feel as though I really know TGI, I now know I really like TGI."

• "The functionality workshops are extremely valuable. The opportunity to discuss Enterprise 21 with TGI's president, programming staff, and other users is one of the major reasons why we attend the conference.”

• "TGI sold it well. We are really looking forward to a successful implementation."



Next year’s TGI users’ conference will be held at a resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



