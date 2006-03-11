Laboratory Testing Inc. Appoints Q. A. Manager

Hatfield, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2006 --Frank Peszka of Erdenheim, PA has been appointment to the position of Quality Assurance Manager at Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI). Frank joined Laboratory Testing in October 2004 as Quality Assurance Specialist with over 30 years experience as a quality assurance professional. In his new position, Frank will implement and maintain the Quality Management System, oversee the preparation of certification documents and administer contract review.



Don DiFilippo of Pottstown, PA, the company’s former Quality Assurance Manager, has retired from LTI. He will remain with the company on a part-time basis as a Quality Assurance Specialist performing vendor audits and assisting with the quality program.



Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) of Hatfield, PA has been in business since 1984. The company specializes in metal and alloy testing, specimen machining, failure analysis and calibration services. Mechanical, chemical, metallurgical and nondestructive testing are performed on metals and alloys including those found in fasteners, tubular products, bars, plates and castings. The metrology division provides dimensional, pressure, force, torque, mass and vacuum calibrations, field services, instrument repair services and replacement parts and instruments.