Industry-first Predictive Cost Analysis for Machined Products Offered by aPriori

Concord, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2006 -- According to Frank Azzolino, President and CEO of aPriori, “We offer an industry first cost analysis for machined products…real-time, predictive cost estimates for turned and 3-axis machined products throughout the entire product delivery process.” Always knowing product costs prevents surprises, missed cost targets and rework, schedule delays, and missed market windows. Azzolino asserts that, “Cost visibility begets business agility. Exposure to real-time product costs at any time, by all who impact costs from conceptual design through production and delivery, allows users to evaluate product design, manufacturing, and sourcing alternatives before making critical decisions that drive costs.”



The new technology broadens visibility to the cost impact of trade-offs between performance, quality, price, and delivery for a wide array of industries and products. It provides abilities to capture cost-relevant design information, production facility data, and cost accounting methodology to accurately explore cost saving alternatives in the design, manufacturing, sourcing, and management of product programs.



Based in Concord, MA, aPriori (http://www.apriori.com) is the technology leader providing innovative cost management solutions to the discrete manufacturing industry. aPriori’s Cost Management Software Platform enables manufacturers to better understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle. aPriori’s Cost Management Platform empowers manufacturers to lower cost-of-goods sold (COGS), provides real-time visibility to “cost-critical” decision information, and builds critical cost knowledge to go on the business “offensive.” aPriori’s patent-protected cost management platform allows companies to assess, control, and reduce cost of goods sold by whole percentages. The aPriori Platform truly enables “Cost Knowledge Before it Matters.”



