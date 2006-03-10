Tradepoint.ca Introduces PPE - Pay Per Entry

Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2006 --Cars, furniture, real estate and jobs are just the start. Now, Canadian classifieds site Tradepoint.ca is introducing a new online media opportunity for advertisers – “Pay Per Entry”. As advertisers become increasingly concerned with the value of online impressions and click fraud, Tradepoint.ca has created a results-oriented alternative for advertisers. Under the program, Tradepoint.ca will sponsor online contests for advertisers, where advertisers pay only for actual entries. Advertisers simply have to provide the prizing and Tradepoint.ca does the rest. There are no upfront fees and advertisers only pay for actual entries. The fee per entry is about the same as click-thru charges, yet contest entries are incredibly more valuable.



The first advertiser taking advantage of PPE (“Pay Per Entry”) is the South African musical hit UMOJA. Entrants will have the chance to win a South African night out on the town and see UMOJA live in Toronto. Tradepoint.ca will send three lucky website users and their guests to experience the South African musical hit UMOJA at the Elgin Theatre in Toronto. UMOJA, quoted as the “Best Stage Show Ever” by the Windsor Star, has taken the world by storm with its vibrant performances. It’s a pulsating musical celebration of South African song and dance, and is a high energy, non-stop, tour-de-force that has played to sold-out houses around the world.



Bo Pelech, CEO of Tradepoint.ca comments on this initiative. “As advertisers question the value of impressions and concern continues to grow regarding click-fraud, what can possibly be of more value then only paying for the attention of those consumers that actual enter your contest? And the cost per entry is about the same as a typical click-through. Plus, it’s a great way to build an opt-in database that advertisers can continue to communicate with. This new product launch is doubly blessed as the spirit of UMOJA, and the ideal of togetherness, are important principles that Tradepoint.ca tries to work and live by.”



The contest will run online from March 8, 2006 until March 21, 2006. The entry form can be found at http://www.tradepoint.ca/umoja.



