According to the Oral Cancer Foundation, the human papillomavirus (HPV) is the leading cause of mouth cancers, including tongue cancer. While there are several hundred types of HPV, only nine are associated with cancer. "Of the nine that are high risk, only one is strongly associated with oropharyngeal cancer, HPV16." (2) Most cancers of the head and neck are squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs). "About one third of oral cancers are diagnosed in the mouth cavity and a similar proportion on the tongue … early detection and treatment are critical, as they increase survival chances considerably, allow for simpler treatment and result in a better quality of life for survivors." (1) It is important to note that HPV caused tongue cancers may grow to significant size before they cause symptoms. The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals infected HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural, antiviral supplements was designed to help the immune system target the latent HPV virus.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (3) The study authors also wrote that "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (3)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Symptoms of HPV caused tongue cancer can include white patches anywhere in the mouth (leukoplakia), red patches anywhere in the mouth (erythroplakia), a lump on the lip, tongue or in the mouth or throat, unusual bleeding or numbness in the mouth, pain when chewing or swallowing, and a feeling that something is caught in the throat. The CBCD recommends that if an individual experiences these symptoms that he or she should visit a doctor immediately. Typical treatment for tongue cancer includes radiotherapy (radiation therapy.)



Are there treatments or remedies available against the HPV?



"There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus (this is before the HPV has caused cancer). The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission." (3) In contrast, the formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was shown to reduce HPV symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



The CBCD therefore recommends that individuals infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



