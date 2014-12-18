Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2014 --"Infected with the CMV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



Dr. Abbey and colleagues studies the relationship between the cytomegalovirus (CMV) and breathing. They found that CMV in people with a weak immune system can cause shortness of breath, dyspnoea (impaired breathing), and fever. (1) Dr. Abbey and colleagues are from University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire in the United Kingdom. Another study conducted by Dr. Sonia M. Restrepo-Gualteros and colleagues found that the virus can also cause severe, invasive pneumonia. Common symptoms included difficult breathing (shortness of breath) (93%), a cough (100%), and a low level of oxygen in the blood (100%). CMV DNA was detected in the lung in more than 80% of pneumonia patients. "CMV caused respiratory failure in 47%." (2) The scientists wrote that "cytomegalovirus (CMV) is one of the most important causes of opportunistic lung infection." (2) The CMV virus caused significant numbers of patients to have difficulty breathing. These patients required an insertion of a tube and attachment to a ventilator in order to keep them alive. (2) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that infected individuals with a weak immune system take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR against the latent CMV.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the CMV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (3) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (3)



About Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin

Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



The CDC explains that "cytomegalovirus (CMV) is one of the herpesviruses. This group of viruses includes the herpes simplex viruses, varicella-zoster virus (which causes chickenpox and shingles), and Epstein-Barr virus (which causes infectious mononucleosis, also known as mono). CMV is a common infection that is usually harmless. Once CMV is in a person's body, it stays there for life. Among every 100 adults in the United States, 50 – 80 are infected with CMV by the time they are 40 years old." (4) Additionally, "most people don't realize that they have been infected with CMV.



Other reputable sources, such as Emergency Medicine News, also warns that "CMV can cause serious disease in people with a weakened immune system." (5)



What treatments are available against the cytomegalovirus?



"Several drugs are approved for the treatment of CMV infections in immunocompromised individuals. These drugs include ganciclovir, its oral prodrug valganciclovir, cidofovir, foscavir and fomivirsen. However, the use of these drugs in immunocompetent individuals is limited by their toxicity, poor oral bioavailability, modest efficacy, and the development of drug resistance." (3) In addition, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are two natural CMV remedies with a clinically proven formula.



The CBCD believes that these facts, combined with the medical evidence presented above, indicate the need to target latent viruses like CMV.



