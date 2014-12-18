Chickenpox and Shingles; the CBCD Explains the Difference

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2014 --"Are you infected with the varicella zoster virus (VZV)? The CBCD recommends taking Gene-Eden-VIR or Novirin." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



The varicella zoster virus (VZV) causes both shingles and chickenpox. The two diseases are actually two phases of disease caused by the same virus. The first phase is always chickenpox. Once the immune system is able to control the virus, and reduces its numbers, the virus enters a latent phase. That is, it does not produce as many proteins, and does not replicate to the same degree, as when active. Usually years later, (although it can happen at any time), when the efficiency of the immune system declines, the virus reactivates and causes symptoms known as shingles or herpes zoster. (1) As the University of Maryland Medical Center notes, "chickenpox, develops after an individual is exposed to VZV for the first time. Herpes zoster, or shingles, develops from reactivation of the virus later in life, usually many decades after chickenpox." (1) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals who have ever had chickenpox take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR against the latent VZV virus in their bodies.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex family of viruses, which includes VZV. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the (VZV) … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2)



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



"Most people get chickenpox from exposure to other people with chickenpox. It is most often spread through sneezing, coughing, and breathing. It is so contagious that few nonimmunized people escape this common disease when they are exposed to someone else with the disease." (1)



The CDC explains that herpes zoster, or "HZ" and commonly known as shingles "is a painful skin rash. It is caused by varicella zoster virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox. Nearly 1 out of every 3 people in the United States will develop shingles in their lifetime. Anyone who has had chickenpox or received chickenpox vaccine in the past may develop shingles." (3)



What treatments are available for shingles?



There is a vaccine against shingles, which has been shown to work for about 50% of those who take it. "CDC recommends that people aged 60 years and older get one dose of shingles vaccine. Shingles vaccine is available in pharmacies and doctor's offices. Talk with your healthcare professional if you have questions about shingles vaccine. The shingles vaccine is approved by FDA for people age 50 years and older. However, CDC does not have a recommendation for routine use of shingles vaccine in people who are 50 through 59 years old." (1)



About The Treatments

Additionally, there are two types of natural treatments. The first is topical, and the second is oral. The most common, and well-known remedies against shingles are topical. They include natural pain relievers, such as "creams that contain capsaicin (4)." These types of cream are "sometimes helpful in neuropathic pain. Capsaicin is a pain-producing drug derived from chili peppers and is used in a pain-relieving cream in orthodox medicine, the rough idea being that the nervous system is in some way distracted from the neuropathic process." (5). The oral antiviral products are Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin. These products were shown to reduce viral symptoms in two post-marketing clinical studies.



