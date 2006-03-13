Electromagmetic Sciences Values Visibility Project-Based ERP

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2006 -- Located in Norcross, Georgia and in business for the last thirty years, Electromagmetic Sciences, Inc. (EMS) owes its longevity to quality, innovation and the ability to design and manufacture a wide range of advanced communication and signal processing products. Since its inception, EMS has committed itself to providing quality, state-of-the-art products that have been flown on more than 80 space programs. EMS develops and manufactures ferrite and microelectronic based microwave control components and subsystems for use in satellite payloads.



EMS sells their products worldwide, serving a variety of markets, including corporations that build satellite communications products used in space and in ground terminals, wireless infrastructure products for public and private networks and wireless local-area networks for real time data communication.



“We (EMS) use Visibility to support the operations of three of our Divisions. We use the full suite including Manufacturing, Project Accounting and Financials. We have been a Visibility customer for twenty plus years,” according to Albert J. Bolet of EMS Technologies.



Visibility Corporation (http://www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



