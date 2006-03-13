Discrete Manufacturers Significantly Reduce Costs

Concord, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2006 -- aPriori has developed a white paper that presents an architecture for Cost Management platform developed through a six year industry/university collaborative research project initiated to address this problem in New Product Introduction (NPI) programs.



According to Frank Azzolino, President and CEO of aPriori, “Manufacturers are forced to operate under net margins of only a few percent. A 1% decrease in COGS can equate to a 16-30% increase in net income in many discrete manufacturing companies. This situation forces companies to focus on product cost and profit margins with renewed vigor.”



Discrete part manufacturing companies are experience a demanding and difficult combination of prices pressure from customers, rising costs both internally and from vendors, international competition, and income growth pressure from investors. Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) has become an increasingly important metric as the largest expense item on the income statement; typically 70 to 90% of revenue.



Based in Concord, MA, aPriori (http://www.apriori.com) is the technology leader providing innovative cost management solutions to the discrete manufacturing industry. aPriori's Cost Management Software Platform enables manufacturers to better understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle.



