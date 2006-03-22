AccuHash 2.0.18 released

Ufa, Russia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2006 -- AccuHash 2.0 is an utility for protecting the integrity and verifying the accuracy of data files using checksum calculation algorithms. It will allow to easily and quickly verify integrity of files downloaded from Internet, transferred over a network and/or burned onto CD/DVD.



How frequently you make archive copy of important files onto CD-R/W? Whether you can guarantee, that files on your CD is an exact copy of original files? AccuHash 2.0 will give you such confidence!



Adding an little checksum file to your data files will allows easily verify their integrity at any time later.



CHECK YOUR DATA FILES TODAY - TO BE CONFIDENT THEM TOMORROW!



How it works?



AccuHash scan the specified folder and create list of checksum values for files in this folder. The prepared list can be saved as XML-file or exported to one of popular checksum files format. The content of this file enough to verify any time later the integrity of files listed in him.



AccuHash 2.0 use the checksum file format based on XML and Unicode-enabled - this allows to easily exchange checksum files between different systems in the different countries, add new algorithms and expand the program features. But we don't forget also very popular MD5SUM, BSD-style and SFV formats - the utility can import/export from/to those formats.



AccuHash 2.0 has the integrated Checksum Calculatoran utility function, which allows to calculate the checksum value for specified file directly, without creating the checksum file. Also it's possible to calculate the checksum value of entire drive. Checksum calculator is very convenient when necessary to quickly determine the checksum value of specified file, for example, in case the site owner publish checksum values directly on their web pages.



Homepage: http://www.accuhash.com/



Download: http://www.accuhash.com/ah2setup.exe (968Kb)

