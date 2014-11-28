Dialmedirect Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Complete the Development of Their Contact Management App

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2014 --Dialmedirect is a mobile application designed to solve all problems people face with managing their contacts and contact information. The dialmedirect team is working hard to solve this problem.



The idea behind dialmedirect is to create an all-inclusive solution to different problems people face while storing, exchanging, and searching for their contacts. Another important objective is to save further degradation of the environment by reducing the use of paper business cards.



With dialmedirect, users will have all necessary directory information and contact details in one place. This app will be available on iPhone and Android platforms for users around the world.



Benefits of dialmedirect include access to contact information of organizations worldwide through a global directory and search engine, the ability for users to upload and manage all their personal and business contacts in one place, organizations can add contact profiles of people that are critical to their business, business cards and contacts can be exchanged amongst users by swiping their phones, and finally, it provides a viable solution to environmental degradation caused by printing of paper business cards.



Funding requested by the dialmedirect team will be used for the third and final stage of the development of the app. The development of dialmedirect has already been completed up to the Private Beta testing stage. $9,950 is required now for the public beta testing and for the completion of the app's development.



Funds contributed through Indiegogo will also make a positive impact to the world by changing lives of under privileged women in Africa. Through their partnership program with Capital Continuation Classes in Botswana, dialmedirect works towards educating women in the language of coding.



To learn more or to make a contribution to this crowdfunding campaign, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/dialmedirect-your-solution-to-all-things-contacts/x/8860377



The official website of dialmedirect is http://www.dialmedirect.com.



About dialmedirect

dialmedirect intends to solve the problem of contacts by providing an all-inclusive solution in handling how we store, search for and exchange contact details. Part of our mission is to also solve the environmentally damaging problem of paper business cards. Paper business cards not only destroys trees and impacts on climate change, but they are in most cases lost, damaged, stained, forgotten and also take time to get printed.