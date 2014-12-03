New Patented Herbal Treatment Approved by SIPO Offers Relief of Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, States Dr. Lee from Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2014 --Fuyan pill, the new alternative herbal treatment for endometriosis and adenomyosis recently approved by SIPO, which is published by China Daily, offers completely relief to two endometrial disorders. According to Dr. Lee Xiaoping, the owner of Fuyan pill, it completely corrects these conditions rather than controls their symptoms temporarily. "Comparing with antibiotic therapy and hormone treatment, Fuyan pill is safer and for it has no side-effect, "said Dr. Lee, "and no recurrence has been reported so far."



Dr. Lee, the inventor of fuyan pill, has been working on female reproductive disease since over 30 years. "I treated thousands of endometriosis and adenomyosis patients with this initial formula of fuyan pill, " she claimed, "during these years, I have been trying to burying myself into this filed to achieve three goals: to reduce the symptoms faster and more effective, to clear up possible infections completely, and to correct the two diseases completely. " "After so many years' experience on endometrial disorders, it is a great honor for me to have my medication gets the permission to make the formula into medicines," Dr. Lee adds.



Fuyan Pill has been available in Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic as a treatment for multiple gynecological disorders and infections since 2009. But it has been approved by SIPO (State Intellectual Property Office of China) in 2011 and now is available online. "Our shipment covers a large amount of countries all over the world," says Dr. Lee. It's more convenient for the patients to take them and enjoy a second life"



One of our endometriosis patients who also with the adenomyosis sent us a thanks-word email with those words "I was diagnosed with the severe endometriosis and has a surgery each year for three years to remove the immense scar tissue. After my third surgery, I was looking for natural methods to heal, and found Fuyan pill that was immensely useful in treating my condition and boosting my immune system. D. Lee is also very knowledgeable and helpful in guiding us through the treatment. i thank Dr. Lee for her research, which is going to be of immense use to many who face problems with endometriosis and adenmyosis "



"It has been proved that this herbal formula's going to help more women to get rid of endometrial disorders which are the stumbling block on their way getting pregnant," Dr. Lee said. "We have been recording the clinical reports since 2009, and the result we've got is the same as that we've got from our previous researches - there's no side effect with this medicine. And it's totally safe to get pregnant immediately after finishing taking the pills, even it is not suggested to take during pregnancy and menstrual periods."



Strong research evidences indicate that Radix Scutellariae, Atractylodes lancea, Chinese Yam, Largehead Atractylodes Rh, Rhizoma Corydalis, Peach Kernel, and Safflower, which are part of the major ingredients of Fuyan Pill, are highly effective in promoting blood circulation, subsiding swelling, and reducing pain, regulating menses, and correcting the abnormal growth of endometrium. State Intellectual Property Office of China has approved this formula to be a herbal medicine to treat endometriosis and adenomyosis.



About Dr.Lee Xiaoping and the herbal medicine

Dr.Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as a herbalist 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Fuyan Pill for years. The medicine has proven to be effective on treating tubal conditions. The formula is patented by SIPO (State Intellectual Property Office of the P.R.C) with the application number 201110031968.7.