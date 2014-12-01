Olympia Steel Buildings Becomes USBA Member

Irving, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2014 --The US Business Association has announced that Olympia Steel Buildings, a leading metal building solutions company, is now an accredited USBA Member.



As of November 18, 2014, the USBA has successfully verified that Olympia Steel Buildings maintains prompt resolution of consumer complaints and honest marketing practices.



Olympia Steel Buildings offers pre-engineered and completely customizable steel buildings--perfect for garages, workshops, commercial buildings, and more. Olympia Steel Buildings offers their services with a 50-year structural warranty and a guarantee each building will be made of 100% American steel.



"We go to great lengths to assure that all members strictly uphold our Code of Ethics," said Jaren Erlanger, an account representative with the USBA, "since we realize the significance of protecting consumer trust." In 2014, the USBA continues to restrict membership to only selected companies. Each company undergoes a rigorous auditing process prior being offered membership.



As of late, it's become more common for customers to research a business' reputation and accreditations issued by third parties prior to conducting business. Olympia Steel Buildings has since maintained an overwhelmingly positive reputation among consumer review sites, public records, the USBA, and consumer rights organizations.



Additionally, Olympia Steel Buildings has recently been rated highly with several organizations that monitor the advancement of consumer protection and business trust. Olympia Steel Buildings' strong reputation continues to solidify throughout both the United States and Canada.



For more information on the services of Olympia Steel Buildings, please visit http://www.olympiabuildings.com