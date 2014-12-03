FlipHTML5 Now Allows Pro and Above Users to Upload PDFs from Cloud Service Directly

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2014 --FlipHTML5, the interactive digital publishing platform, now allows users the ability to upload PDF files from Google Drive, Dropbox or a URL. This new feature makes it easy and convenient for Pro level users and above to convert online PDF files to HTML5 flipbook directly.



With the popularity and accessibility of cloud storage, many users are looking for ways to utilize and associate their documents and files. With FlipHTML5, its as easy as adding the files from Google Drive, Dropbox or entering the hyperlink of the PDF file they wish to incorporate. Businesses, marketers, publishers, and the media can now broadcast their message and content in a snap with the intuitive, fully customizable online application made even easier with a PDF upload tool.



"We want our customers to know that we are always looking for better ways to serve them and enhance our product," said Jason Chan, Manager of FlipHTML5; "we want it to be a seamless platform and this new feature really adds to the overall user experience and satisfaction."



FlipHTML5, founded in 2008, is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. Headquartered in Hong Kong and serving customers all over the globe, FlipHTML5 offers creative solutions for publishers and users in a broad range of industry sectors including, but not limited to: game, film, fashion, finance and more. The opportunities are endless with the engaging and interactive content software. They give users the ability to create digital website content, online user manuals, digital annual reports, flipping e-magazines, flip PowerPoint presentations, flip slide photo albums, and more.



"It is our mission to provide our clients with the most high-quality, user-friendly and cost-effective digital publishing software in the world," states Jason Chan, Manager of FlipHTML5. "We are continuously looking on the horizon for more innovative solutions to meet the needs of our clients and the challenges they face."



FlipHTML5 has partnered with numerous digital publishers from various industry sectors who trust them to deliver their content to the world. And, as a prominent publishing software development company, they are always abreast of the latest updates in technology that affect the publishing industry and beyond.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/features/



About FlipHTML5

