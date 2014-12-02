Fitchburg, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2014 --Plastic box manufacturer, Alpha Rho, is once again reducing its carbon footprint. A Rhode Island company recently built a solar power plant in Lunenburg, MA, and the company supporting the Lunenburg solar-farm project, NuGen Capital Management struck a deal with the North Central MA Development Corporation to sell its net metering credits from the plant to local manufacturers. Alpha Rho is among the six local manufacturers from the Fitchburg, MA, area to take advantage of this locally produced energy. Alpha Rho's decision to use renewable energy at its Fitchburg plant would allow the company to save money on energy bills over time, while simultaneously reducing the region's ecological footprint.



David Tall, President of Alpha Rho commented, "We are happy to be part of the rapidly growing green energy business in Massachusetts. It not only helps us run our plastics molding plant efficiently, but it is also the right thing to do. Whether it's through recycling 90% of our waste, signing up to purchase "green power," or manufacturing biodegradable green plastics, Alpha Rho is doing its bit to make a big-picture difference."



Alpha Rho manufactures a wide assortment of plastic boxes and novelty plastic items. The rigid plastic boxes are suitable for many applications including beads, gifts, jewelry, candies, hardware items, industrial applications, food products and much more.



For samples, catalogs and order requirements, visit Alpha Rho.



About Alpha Rho Inc.

Alpha Rho Inc. was founded in 1965 by Alvan Tall, who had previously spent 18 years working in corporate management for the Foster Grant Company, a major manufacturer of sunglasses and novelty items. Alpha Rho has grown to be one of the largest domestic manufacturers of high quality hard plastic boxes. Early products were made for the medical, computer, aerospace and toy industries, but during the past decade, additional items have been added to the line of plastic boxes and Alpha Rho continues to further expand into the market. Alpha Rho now has a wide range of compartment plastic boxes to suit the hobby, confectionery and hardware industries. Hot stamping and pad printing services have been added that have allowed Alpha Rho to offer customized services to its many customers who represent the cosmetic, mineralogical, scientific, craft, and pharmaceutical industries.



