Funding Group Searching for a Proven Mobile Vet Business to Expand Nationally

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2014 --Veterinarians with mobile practices: The Franchise Funding Group, LLC is ready to take you national. While the Cincinnati-based franchise investment group is always dedicated to expanding viable business models into thriving franchise systems (especially those providing products and services catering to the home, children, cars and aging parents), now they want to enter the lucrative pet products and services industry.



"The Franchise Funding Group is not a franchise consulting firm. Instead, we are true investors and strategic partners. Right now, we're searching for an entrepreneurial-minded veterinarian operating a successful mobile practice (with or without a brick-and-mortar clinic) who wants to launch their mobile vet care business nationwide," said Daniel Murphy, President and Co-Founder of the Franchise Funding Group. "Those individuals should think of us like Shark Tank, without the show. With our money and expertise, we help business owners take their concept and build it into a national franchise system they get to own and operate. They are in the driver's seat but we provide funding and franchise-development guidance, like a GPS."



The Franchise Funding Group, which currently owns and operates six national franchise systems, would like to partner with an existing vet who can see the big picture and possesses an entrepreneurial spirit to expand a mobile vet business throughout the U.S.



"In short, we want to create a national mobile vet brand that consistently provides excellent, convenient service to pets and their owners at their homes with minimal hassle and stress," Murphy states. "While veterinarians are doing this on local scale, nobody is doing this on a large regional or national scale. We plan to be the first when we partner with the right veterinarian, or group of veterinarians, to launch and scale this franchise system," Murphy added.



The Franchise Funding Group is led by an elite group of franchise-industry leaders who have played strategic roles in the leadership of some of the world's most successful franchise systems in the United States, including Sylvan Learning Centers, Sports Clips, PepsiCo, and Pizza Hut. These Advisory Board members have also helped develop and launch more than a dozen businesses, the majority of them national franchise systems, including The Growth Coach, Caring Transitions, TruBlue House Care, Fresh Coat Painters, Home Helpers, and Direct Link.



To be considered for partnership with the Franchise Funding Group, business owners must first complete a simple funding request form to begin the selection process at http://www.FranchiseFundingGroup.com



Once selected, the Franchise Funding Group will own 25 percent of the new franchise system, earning 10 percent of revenues to recoup its initial investment and on-going strategic guidance and support. The business owner will retain 100 percent ownership of the original business concept and 75 percent of the new franchise system.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Regan Coomer at 513-483-3299 or email at rcoomer@franchisefundinggroup.com



About the Franchise Funding Group

The Franchise Funding Group is dedicated to being investors and strategic partners in developing new franchise systems or helping to rescue small, struggling franchise systems. Our management team has developed, launched and managed dozens of businesses, including franchise systems recognized as No. 1 in their industry, producing thousands of franchises around the world. In short, we help turn good businesses into great franchise systems and transform business owners into effective and successful franchisors.