Vermont Animal Hospital Promotes Pet Dental Care

Randolph Animal Hospital in Randolph, Vermont provides a full selection of services covering general and emergency care for pets of all kinds. One important facet of care often overlooked by owners is their pets' oral health. Regular dental care for pets is crucial to preventing the onset of diseases that, just like in humans, can lead to severe problems in the rest of the body if left untreated. Dental hygiene and oral health for dogs and cats is just as important as it is in their humans. The family pet uses its teeth for much more than just chewing. Playing, eating, cleaning and protection are all part of the duties of a pet's teeth. Regular dental care, checkups and home hygiene must be maintained in order for pets to lead healthy, happy lives.



It's reported that more than 85% of domesticated dogs and cats suffer from some type of periodontal disease. This means that the gums and bone that hold teeth in place are being deteriorated by harmful bacteria that live in the mouth. Periodontal disease, as in humans, is preventable, meaning that proper oral hygiene and care will keep your beloved family member from experiencing the disease altogether. It is the most frequently diagnosed disease in pets, with many animals suffering needlessly. Most cases begin with symptoms and conditions like gingivitis, which is an inflammation of gum tissue caused by plaque. Plaque, a mixture of saliva, bacteria, glycoproteins and sugars that adhere to the tooth surface, can be managed with teeth cleanings. Without regular care and cleaning, tartar develops and begins pushing gum tissue away from the teeth, creating a seat for bacteria to settle in and begin deteriorating soft tissue and bone - sometimes resulting in tooth loss or need for extraction. Bad breath (halitosis), a reluctance to eat, chewing on one side of the mouth, dropping food, pawing at the face or rubbing the face on the floor, drooling, becoming head shy, and a sensitive mouth or face are indications that a pet is possibly suffering from oral pain. Periodontal disease and oral bacteria can easily damage other organs, like the heart, liver, kidneys, lungs and brain.



Randolph Animal Hospital recommends a few simple steps for helping pets avoid periodontal disease and improving overall health:



STEP 1: Bring the pet in for a dental exam on a regular basis, instead of waiting until a problem develops.



STEP 2: Start and maintain a dental care regimen at home by brushing each pet's teeth every day. Use a pet-formulated dental rinse, dental chews and healthy food. Ask a vet for instructions on brushing, or product recommendations.



STEP 3: Schedule annual teeth cleaning and x-rays for pets. This important step ensures that doctors can catch problems early before they become irreversible.



