iPhoxy Accessories Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2014 --iPhoxy Accessories has just released a new project called "IPHOXY TV." It is a project raising money for a new piece of technology that they hope could change the way people think about televisions. "Currently to have a smart TV, one has to buy a TV with the correct components, otherwise they can buy a specific application for the TV they wish to upgrade. These are generally time or cost prohibitive, so people end up throwing older, but still functional TVs away or buying an expensive accessory. The industry is only creating very specific applications, the Apple TV, The Roku, etc. Presently there are not any all in one portable options for the technologically savvy individuals. iPhoxy Accessories has done a lot of research to make this product possible, now we just needs the funding for growth." Says Iphoxy CEO Ayman Issa.



This could be a game changer in the constantly changing TV industry. Now with the combination of convenience and technology, individuals can mold their current television set into anything they need it to be: from a Netflix player to a mirror of a computer (mirroring simply means that consumers will be able to display the content of their phone tablet or computer to a bigger screen with a touch of button). And with the collaborative efforts on the campaign page, the benefits of this product can reach a much larger demographic of people. If the campaign receives enough contributions, these features will become a reality:



1) Cast the web and data to your TV.



2) Content you love from Netflix YouTube hulu and others.



3) Download apps to your TV.



4) Friends and family can use your IPHOXY TV with their phones and tablets and PCs without setting up anything.



For more information, visit the campaign page on IndieGogo http://igg.me/at/IPHOXYTV/x/8561015.



About IPHOXY TV

IPHOXY TV is the best HDMI dongle ever made ,that will turn your dumb TV into a smart TV. It's a wifi display dongle with 4.4 android software built in and our own coded special software, and it also has a mirroring function from all devices (phones tablets PCs) Windows, Android, and Apple.