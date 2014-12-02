Magazine Software for Mac Is Now More Powerful on PDF to Flipbook Conversion

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2014 --Flip PDF Pro for Mac has been growing in popularity since its initial release, becoming known as an innovative and professional online publishing solution for owners of Mac computers. It is used to convert PDF documents into stunning, page turning publications. The magazine software for Mac has been used to create interactive and animative online brochures, magazines, catalogs, eBooks and other publications that can be viewed on all digital devices, including iPads, iPhones, tablets and desktop computers.



Suitable for Mac OS 10.5 or higher, the new Flip PDF Pro for Mac has all the features that users have come to enjoy from previous Mac versions but now has added benefits. Creating eBooks and other online publications is now a simple drag and drop process, allowing pre-designed objects such as YouTube videos, animative text, Flash and images to be easily added to PDF files. The end result is a realistic, page turning online publication that delivers an impressive reading experience for people viewing the online content.



Among the many added capabilities of the latest version of the Flip PDF Pro for Mac is the ability to now customize the tool bar of flipbooks with brand logos and website icons to help create brand awareness and the ability to add, delete and reorder pages in an already existing project. These changes are expected to result in high levels of satisfaction for new users and even greater results for existing users who have already been pleased with the product.



"I had several flip book makers installed on my PC, but I gave them up finally because of Flip Builder. I've never thought that a flip book can be so great, with so many media, YouTube, Vimeo, video, music, image album, voting… that's damn cool… you are #1, truly," said Katherine, a verified reviewer of the older version of the flipbook builder.



Owners of Mac computers can now download the latest version of the Flip PDF Professional for Mac free of cost by visiting the Flip Builder website and gain access to its added features.



About Flip Builder

Flip Builder is a digital publishing software provider which seeks to help publishers of online content reach their audiences with innovative and cost effective solutions.



More information about their Flip PDF Professional for Mac can be found by visiting:

http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf-pro-mac/



The following information can also be used for contact:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Flipbuilder

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FlipBuilder