SBEMP Announces New Partners in Labor and Employment Law and Additional San Diego Law Firm Office

Slovak, Baron, Empey, Murphy & Pinkney LLP (SBEMP), a Southern California law firm, http://sbemp.com, has served the Coachella valley since 1994 by solving unique legal needs in businesses, communities, and government. Now, with the addition of partners, Steve Schultz and Mark Bennett, whose expertise in labor, employment, and commercial law expands the firm's practice in San Diego. Existing SBEMP law offices include Palm Springs, Orange County, and Princeton NJ.



SBEMP partner, Shaun Murphy, said, "Steve Schultz and Mark Bennett are a tremendous addition to our firm and one we are truly excited about. Their expertise and experience expand the services we can provide to businesses of all sizes throughout Southern California."



New partners, Schultz and Bennett SBEMP's anchor their expertise in the new San Diego employment & labor law firm, http://sbemp.com



Who We Are—A Quality Track Record in the Coachella Valley



SBEMP is one of the largest law firms in the Inland Empire with proven experience and a record revealing substantial legal success. Not only does the firm concentrate exclusively on the provision of superior legal representation, but this first-class service comes with competitive pricing. SBEMP has achieved a strong reputation in both complex litigation and transactional matters while maintaining reasonable costs for service.



What We Do—Good Representation with Hard Work for the Client



The firm succeeds because of hard work, creative and aggressive advocacy, as well as a steady focus on the client and their needs. This focus achieves maximal results in a cost-efficient manner. SBEMP partners have successfully tried in excess of 100 cases, from research and filing of cases to judgment or verdict.



The firm has also participated in hundreds of arbitrations and dispute resolutions. The partners' expertise often leads to favorable settlements for clients without the need for trial. Moreover, SBEMP has negotiated and closed complex business transactions totaling over a billion dollars in the U.S. for public and private companies, local, state, and federal entities, and regulatory agencies. SBEMP's expertise extends to real estate consultations and transactions.



Unique Experience Based on Sensitivity to Local Needs



One of the areas of SBEMP's success relates to attorneys who have spent most of their lives in the Coachella Valley and their familiarity with the business, social, and political climates, communities, and environments. Visit www.SBEMP.com for more information and to request a consultation.



SBEMP LLP was founded in 1994. The founding members were partners in the largest law firm in the Inland Empire, each with over fifteen years of experience and a proven track record of substantial success. They formed their own firm to concentrate exclusively on providing clients with superior legal representation and first-class service at competitive pricing. The firm has continued that success and built a strong reputation in both complex litigation and transactional matters.



