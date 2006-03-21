George Clinton Debuts His First House Music Single with Phuture Trax in Chicago

March 10, 2006



George Clinton Paints with Local Artists, and Debuts His First House Music Single



Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2006 -- Music star performer George Clinton Debuts his first House Music single, “Shut up and Dance,” as he joins local artists, members of Phuture Art for an evening of visual expression on Tuesday March 14. The Godfather of Funk and the Queen of House, are hitting the studio to merge their two genres, and create a musical masterpiece. Phuture Art is a brand new gallery space, located at 1342 W. Madison, in Chicago’s West Loop. The gallery, which specializes in local emerging artists, plans an exhibition of Mr. Clinton’s work later in the year. This evening of artistic expression will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event is open to members of the press as well as local artists who’ve been invited to come in and make art with George.



Phuture Art is a component of Phuture Inc., which was formed earlier this year by partners Mark Suchocki, Rachael Cain, and Jessica Q. Lucas. The company which consists of a record label, the art gallery and a film and internet venture is dedicated to promoting both House Music and the visual arts through creative use of communications media. Phuture is interested in making these tools available to any artists who wants to get involved.



Phuture Art, a gallery which is organized as a loose co-operative, in which members pool resources and talents in order to support each other and promote the group. The gallery hosts monthly exhibitions organized around a loosely theme, and orchestrated by gallery director Jessica Q. Lucas. Upcoming exhibitions, which always open on the last Friday of the month, include Metamorphosis (March 31, 2006), Uneven Surfaces (April 28, 2006) and Crazy Mamas and the Pocketbook Invitational (May 26, 2006).



