Bay View Funding Releases New Guide

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2014 --Bay View Funding announces a new guide offering an answer to business cash flow challenges. Many conventional forms of financing simply take too long to process, which can create a cash flow dilemma for companies. The aim of the new guide is to explain the inherent cash flow problems that cripple many small businesses, such as customers paying invoices late, or the bank denying a business loan, and offer a quick and simple solution.



Businesses frequently experience cash flow issues as a result of spending more money each month than the amount of money coming in. Companies that make a healthy profit can also experience a cash flow challenges if customers pay late, or have extended terms of credit. Once your customers start paying late, it is easy to fall behind on your financial obligations. Knowing that the money is eventually coming in is not enough of a guarantee to pay the rent, your employees or your suppliers.



The new guide provides information on a commercial financing option that lets companies know there is help available. Bay View Funding can answer your cash flow challenges today. The guide will take you through several steps, and answer many questions.



- How this financing solution works

- The process involved

- The benefits

- What it costs

- How to get started



Bay View Funding also offers several additional special programs in specific industries to further help keep the cash flowing. With quick approval, and low rates, Bay View Funding can help solve your business cash flow challenges and get cash into your hands in as little as 3 – 5 days!



Bay View Funding is an efficient, fast, and reliable invoice factoring company. They have been in business since 1985 and can provide the knowledge and reliability to help fund working capital needs where the majority of banks would not be able to help.



Companies interested in learning more about an alternative cash flow solution can contact Bay View Funding directly at 888-229-9993. Get a copy of the guide here - How to Solve Your Business Cash Flow Challenges in 3-5 days



About Bay View Funding

Headquartered in the San Francisco/Bay Area, Bay View Funding is a successful provider of accounts receivable financing for major industries, including staffing, distribution, manufacturing, government contracting, oil and gas, trucking and wholesale. The team of financial experts at Bay View Funding has been providing factoring services to businesses – in a wide range of industries – for more than three decades.



To learn more about Bay View Funding and their unique factoring service, call Bay View Funding at 888-229-9993, or visit the website at http://www.bayviewfunding.com