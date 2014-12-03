Gypsy Funk Band Come Back Alice Release New "Coraline" Single and Music Video

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2014 --With the emergence of new sounds and musical styles fueling the industry, the uniquely crafted musical contributions from Southern gypsy funk band Come Back Alice have grabbed the attention of both music enthusiasts and industry personnel. The Florida based band has announced the release of their latest single, "Coraline," - a wonderful fusion of the lead singer's handsomely sultry vocals along with the live fiddle and the band's exceptional rhythmic contributions make "Coraline" a fan favorite. The single is now available at ComeBackAlice.com



Come Back Alice consists of band members Tony Tyler (lead vocalist/guitar), Dani Jaye (vocals, violin, guitar), John Werner (bass) and Yral Morris (drums), all of which bring their own diverse style to the band. An official music video for "Coraline" was filmed in Florida by Lightwave Media and features an almost fairy-tale themed visual of Coraline sweeping through various scenes, seemingly following a path of destined destruction. The video captures its antagonist trying to lure Coraline with unsuspecting obstacles and she tries to rob Coraline of her beauty. In the lyrics, Tony Tyler, the band's lead vocalist warns, "Coraline this place can be unkind, pull you low or push you high."



"Coraline represents the two sides that we all seem to posses," said Tyler. "Everyone can relate to being pushed and pulled in one one way or another -- we all have our moments, ups and downs."



Come Back Alice's non-conforming musical style paired with their energetic live performances have made them one of the most popular and sought-after bands in the area. With a musical style that's truly their own, highlighting an exceptional mix of soulful vocals, melodic guitars, gypsy violin and funky bass & drums, the band's known for their ability to stand out. The music video for "Coraline," is available on YouTube at: http://buff.ly/1uLKuH8



Also known for their lively stage productions, Come Back Alice has toured much of Florida and the Southeast region. They've played such venues as: Suwannee Hulaween and Suwannee Springfest, Ribfest, Earthdance, Whigfest, Orange Blossom Jamboree, Bands on the Sand, WMNF Tropical Heatwave, Thunder by the Bay, Van Wezel, State Theatre, House of Blues in Downtown Disney, Dunedin Marti Gras, Giving Hunger the Blues and The Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton among many others.



With recent performances at Bear Creek Festival in North Florida and Skipper's Smokehouse in Tampa, Come Back Alice is hitting the road for another series of performances at The Big House in Macon, Georgia, opening for Col. Bruce Hampton on Friday, December 5th and in St.Petersburg, Florida at Downtown River Jam on Saturday, December 6th and headlining at Jannus Landing on Saturday, December 20th. The band is also gearing up for the national release of their new album which is slated to debut this spring.



About Come Back Alice

Structured largely from improvisational influences, the band found their unique sound by allowing each member to artistically express their individual style(s). Founded towards the end of 2011, the CBA train is quickly picking up steam. With a passion for live performance, the band comes equipped with a full production of lights, sound, and a promise to never play the same show twice!



Official website: www.ComeBackAlice.com